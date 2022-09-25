Malawi: Nsanje District Council Rejects DC Removal

A full council meeting in Nsanje has agreed to veto central government decision to remove district commissioner Dr. Medson Matchaya.

Ward councillors, traditional leaders and members of parliament who sit on the council meeting have since agreed to write the ministry of Local Government to rescind its decisions of removing Dr Medson Matchaya as the district commissioner.

Recently, Media was awash with reports that the Ministry has transferred some DCs including Nsanje DC.

According to members of the council, the decision by the Local Government, threatens acceleration of development and it is against the resolution by the Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) that no controlling officer of a council shall be transferred or deployed to a council without the consent of the council as such an action will be rejected.

Former Deputy Minister and Councilor for Dinde ward Bonface Chimpokosera said the district has registered positive things during Matchaya leadership hence they will not accept him to go anywhere.

Senior Chief Chimombo said President Lazarus Chakwera assured the Chiefs during Nsanje Chiefs visit to State House that the DC will remain as requested by the chiefs after noticing his hardworking sprit.

Dr. Medson Matchaya has been redeployed to the Ministry of Healthy.

United Democratic Front Ruo Ward Councillor Marko Molotali was against Matchaya's redeployment; arguing most developments that stalled for a long time have been completed during Matchaya's reign

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Chimombo said he was shocked with news of Matchaya's redeployment.

"During the recent meeting of Nsanje Chiefs and President Dr LazarusChakwera, the president assured us that the Nsanje District Commissioner would not be redeployed," the chief claimed.

He added that before Matchaya, the district was embroiled in massive corruption.

However, another DPP Councillor for Mlonda Ward, Cassam Useni Ngwali felt it was too early for the members to debate this without official confirmation from the Ministry of Local Government.

Reacting to the issue, Nsanje District Council Chairperson Rose Makiyi said the members have agreed to write to government expressing their dissatisfaction on Matchaya's redeployment.

But drama ensued later when a group of women stormed the Council campus chanting songs of protest against the DC's transfer.

Authorities at the Local Government Ministry said the redeployment of the DC's was meant to revamp work.