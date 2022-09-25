Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Residents Petition Council Over Exorbitant Service Charges

Spread This News

BULAWAYO residents have written a petition to city councillors and management expressing concern over the local authority's billing system.

Residents have been complaining about the system which has seen some receiving huge service charges bills.

The Bulawayo Residents Association (BPRA) petitioned council last Friday, calling for the system to be abolished.

"Residents are concerned about the faulty billing system which has seen (many) receiving exorbitant rates on inaccurate estimates," said BPRA.

"The undersigned residents hereby implore Bulawayo city councillors and Bulawayo City Council management to revisit their figures and billing methodology."

The petition was delivered to the local authority's revenue offices throughout the city.

Chairperson of Tshabalala Resident Association (TRA) Gilbert Ndlovu accused the city council of taking residents for granted.

"Most of the residents in my ward have been receiving shocking water bills," he said.

"It seems council is now depending on estimating water meter readings. There is now very serious inconsistency in council 's water billing system."

Last month residents also wrote a petition to the local authority expressing displeasure over the local authority's recent decision to levy residents in US dollars.