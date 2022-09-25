Tanzania: Yanga Coin War Cry for Al Hilal Campaign

YOUNG Africans have coined 'Iwe Jua, Iwe Mvua' slogan ahead of their decisive CAF Champions League match against Al Hilal of Sudan at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on October 8th this year.

This will be the first leg meeting before the two sides meet again in the return leg at Al Hilal Stadium in Sudan on October 15th this year.

However, revealing the slogan in the city was Yanga's suspended Spokesperson Haji Manara who said he has made the declaration in his capacity as a top supporter of the club and not a spokesperson.

"I am sure that many Yanga supporters wanted us to conduct massive promotion of this match but unfortunately, I am suspended hence not allowed to do official spokesperson's responsibilities.

"As such; I am here as one of the passionate fans of Yanga bearing in mind that this is more than a Do or Die match and our destiny in this contest will be known during the first leg fixture.

"Putting this in mind, we have come up with the slogan 'Iwe Jua, Iwe Mvua' which should settle in the mind of players and fans while focusing on stepping into the group stage as our top priority," Manara said.

He also used the platform to encourage Yanga fans to throng at the venue in big number to rally behind their team since their support is needed to make the team reach the desired goal.

In a related development, Yanga's top striker Fiston Mayele has insisted that they do not have pressure of facing Al Hilal saying they will have ample preparations to ink good results.

"As players, we have no pressure at all of playing Al Hilal because we have great players like Bernard Morrison, Stephanie Aziz Ki, Juma Shabani, Yannick Bangala and many others who have vast experience in CAF Interclub games.

"We will try to get good results here and in Sudan, we will also work hard in order to penetrate into the group stage," reiterated Mayele.

To reach this far, Yanga defeated Zalan FC courtesy of a 9-0 aggregate triumph which saw them booking a space against the Sudan's giants.

Mayele was a hero in both legs against Zalan after netting two back to back hat-tricks thereby contributing six out of nine goals they scored and people are anxious to see if he is going to replicate the same performance in the upcoming round.