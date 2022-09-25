Egypt: Sisi Affirms Egypt's Keenness to Provide All Means of Support to Sudan

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 24/09/2022 affirmed Egypt's keenness to provide all means of support to achieve political, security and economic stability in Sudan, based on Cairo's full support for Khartoum in all fields and at various levels, as well as the close link between the Egyptian and Sudanese national security, as well as their deeply-tooted ties that unite the peoples of the Nile Valley.

Receiving Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sisi praised strong and eternal brotherly relations between Egypt and Sudan, expressing Cairo's aspiration to boost them in a way that contributes to achieving the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples, especially in the security, military, economic and commercial levels.

In turn, Burhan expressed Sudan's deep appreciation for Egypt at the official and popular levels, the extended ties between the two brotherly countries, as well as the firm popular and governmental rapprochement between Egypt and Sudan.

He hailed unlimited Egyptian support through various forums to preserve the safety and stability of Sudan.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of boosting economic relations and increasing trade exchange in a way that amounts to the existing momentum in political and military relations, and the historical ties that unite the two brotherly peoples.

They also reviewed the latest developments in regional files of mutual concern, including the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, where it was agreed to continue intensive consultation and mutual coordination in this context during the coming period for the common interest of the two brotherly countries and peoples.