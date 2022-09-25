Egypt: Sisi Affirms Egypt's Keenness to Provide All Means of Support to Sudan

24 September 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 24/09/2022 affirmed Egypt's keenness to provide all means of support to achieve political, security and economic stability in Sudan, based on Cairo's full support for Khartoum in all fields and at various levels, as well as the close link between the Egyptian and Sudanese national security, as well as their deeply-tooted ties that unite the peoples of the Nile Valley.

Receiving Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sisi praised strong and eternal brotherly relations between Egypt and Sudan, expressing Cairo's aspiration to boost them in a way that contributes to achieving the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples, especially in the security, military, economic and commercial levels.

In turn, Burhan expressed Sudan's deep appreciation for Egypt at the official and popular levels, the extended ties between the two brotherly countries, as well as the firm popular and governmental rapprochement between Egypt and Sudan.

He hailed unlimited Egyptian support through various forums to preserve the safety and stability of Sudan.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of boosting economic relations and increasing trade exchange in a way that amounts to the existing momentum in political and military relations, and the historical ties that unite the two brotherly peoples.

They also reviewed the latest developments in regional files of mutual concern, including the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, where it was agreed to continue intensive consultation and mutual coordination in this context during the coming period for the common interest of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X