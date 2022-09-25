Rwanda: Hoops All-Star Game - Mpoyo, Hagumintwari to Headline Selections

The Rwanda basketball federation, FERWABA, has announced squads for the 2022 all-star game with power-forward, Axel Mpoyo, and shooting-guard, Steven Hagumintwari, as captains of the teams.

Mpoyo, 25, inspired REG to two back-to-back league titles while Hagumintwari - who features for Patriots - is widely regarded as the most talented player in Rwandan basketball.

Scheduled for September 24 at BK Arena, the event will also feature a three-point contest and slam dunk contest.

The best performers for the 2021/2022 season will be awarded.

Ferwaba announced 24 players that make up two teams - Team Axel and Team Steven.

Bernard 'Ben' Oluoch, the coach Team Axel, will be assisted by Atobran Fenan, while Henry Mwinuka will be assisted by Jean Claude Karemera in their quest for the title of the highly anticipated exhibition game.

Rwanda basketball body will recognise the young player of the year, the highest scorer, and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) as well the referee of the year, coach of the year, fan of the year and volunteer of the year.

Team Steven Hagumintwari:

Steven Hagumintwari, Dieudonné Ndizeye, Ntore Habimana, Perrire Steven, Beleck Bell Engelbert, Bush Wamukota, Justin Uwitonze, Ally Kubwimana Kazingufu, Espoir Aganze, Frank Kamnooh Betouoji, Tresor Muteba and Olivier Turatsinze.

Team Axel Mpoyo:

Axel Mpoyo, Gray Kendall, Adonis Filer, Cleveland Thomas, Jean-Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Olivier Shyaka, Armel Sangwe, Elie Kaje, Pascal Niyonkuru, Arnaud Nkusi, Hubert Kabare and Thierry Munyeshuli.

