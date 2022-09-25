Rwanda: Hoops All-Star Game - Mpoyo, Hagumintwari to Headline Selections

21 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda basketball federation, FERWABA, has announced squads for the 2022 all-star game with power-forward, Axel Mpoyo, and shooting-guard, Steven Hagumintwari, as captains of the teams.

Mpoyo, 25, inspired REG to two back-to-back league titles while Hagumintwari - who features for Patriots - is widely regarded as the most talented player in Rwandan basketball.

Scheduled for September 24 at BK Arena, the event will also feature a three-point contest and slam dunk contest.

The best performers for the 2021/2022 season will be awarded.

Ferwaba announced 24 players that make up two teams - Team Axel and Team Steven.

Bernard 'Ben' Oluoch, the coach Team Axel, will be assisted by Atobran Fenan, while Henry Mwinuka will be assisted by Jean Claude Karemera in their quest for the title of the highly anticipated exhibition game.

Rwanda basketball body will recognise the young player of the year, the highest scorer, and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) as well the referee of the year, coach of the year, fan of the year and volunteer of the year.

Team Steven Hagumintwari:

Steven Hagumintwari, Dieudonné Ndizeye, Ntore Habimana, Perrire Steven, Beleck Bell Engelbert, Bush Wamukota, Justin Uwitonze, Ally Kubwimana Kazingufu, Espoir Aganze, Frank Kamnooh Betouoji, Tresor Muteba and Olivier Turatsinze.

Team Axel Mpoyo:

Axel Mpoyo, Gray Kendall, Adonis Filer, Cleveland Thomas, Jean-Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Olivier Shyaka, Armel Sangwe, Elie Kaje, Pascal Niyonkuru, Arnaud Nkusi, Hubert Kabare and Thierry Munyeshuli.

Follow @NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X