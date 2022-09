MOGADISHU [SMN] - A witness says an explosion struck outside a military base in southern Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Sunday morning.

The blast at the ex-candy factory which now serves as a military base is said to be from a suicide bombing and not clear the exact number of casualties.

The attack comes as Somali troops battle Al-Shabaab in central regions.

Developing breaking news, check back for more updates.