Kenya: Yes, I Can Go Faster, Confident Eliud Kipchoge Says After Setting New World Record Mark

Nairobi — After smashing his own World Record by 30 seconds in winning the 2022 Berlin Marathon, Eliud Kipchoge does not seem to be ready to stop and just probably. Might be going on for a hunt of further lowering the mark.

Kipchoge clocked 2:01:09 in winning his fourth Berlin Marathon title on Sunday.

As he lifted his eyes and saw the iconic Brandenburg Gate, with the car timer ahead of him assuring of a World Record run, Kipchoge was hopping into yet another record setting run, just like he did at the same course four years ago.

And now, the Greatest Marathoner of All Time, believes he could go faster.

"There is still more in my legs and the future still looks great. My mind is still young and thinking well. My body is absorbing the training and racing and well, let us see," Kipchoge said after the race.

The double Olympic champion ran a sizzling first half of the race, almost a minute less than he had projected.

Kipchoge said; "I was planning to go for around 60:50 or 60:40 but my legs were running fast and I thought oh okay let me try to run two hours flat. But all in all I am happy with the performance."

He added; "It was tough in the second half of the race because in the first half it was very fast. We went too fast and it takes energy from the muscle."

He ran slower splits in the second half of the race, and only managed to inject in the last two kilometres, running a consistent tempo at 2:53.

Kipchoge had previously stated that he would want to run all six major marathons in the world and it remains to be seen where his next target will be laid next year. But one that is certain, is another chase for history, trying to become the first man to win three back to back Olympic title when he lines up in Paris 2024.