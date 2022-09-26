Tanzania: Simba Win 1-0 Against Malindi in Friendly Match

25 September 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Simba have produced a 1-0 victory against Malindi SC in a friendly match at Amani Stadium in Zanzibar this night.

Nassor Kapama poached the solitary goal for the visitors in the 13th minute through a piercing header.

He utilised well a smartly taken corner-kick from Peter Banda before the latter was withdrawn after picking an injury.

Up next, the Reds take on Kipanga FC at the same venue on Wednesday to wind up their two-match friendly mission in the Isles.

The team's incumbent coach Juma Mgunda continues to enjoy 100 percent performance at the helm of the club as he is yet to swallow a bitter pill.

Simba are using the games as part of bolstering their squad before resumption of NBC Premier League matches and CAF Champions League duels.

In Champions League, the Reds are preparing to face Primerio de Agosto of Angola in a two legged fixture with the first clash on October 9th in Angola

