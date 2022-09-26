South Africa: President Calls on Citizens to Persevere in Power Cuts - South African News Briefs - September 26, 2022

26 September 2022
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

No Quick Fix, Persevere President Ramaphosa Urges as Load Shedding Continues

Power utility Eskom says it is keeping the lights off to contain emergency generation reserves. Since last week, generation units at Camden, Kriel, Majuba, and Matla power stations have been taken offline for repairs. A generating unit at Hendrina and two at the Kusile power stations were returned to service, but easing of rotational power cuts doesn't seem on the cards any time soon as the availability of diesel is also a challenge for the power utility. The capacity constraints are expected to continue throughout the week, with blackouts at stage 3 for most of the week, Eye Witness News reports. President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the public to persevere as the matter is a complex one.

Mmusi Maimane Launches New Political Party 

Mmusi Maimane launched his new political party Build One SA (Bosa) on Saturday, September 24. The founder of the One South Africa Movement and former DA leader, promised change at the launch in Soweto. Maimane ran though the failures of the current government, citing record levels of unemployment, the energy crisis and crises in sectors like education and healthcare. Build One SA believes it can build a Parliament that is filled with the best leaders in the country, Maimane said.

New Tobacco Bill Submitted to Parliament, Indoor Smoking May Be Banned  

Cabinet has approved the submission of the Tobacco Products Control Bill to parliament which could see smoking being banned indoors. If passed, the Bill will replace the current Tobacco Products Control Act, Eye Witness Newsreports. The proposed amendments come amid an ongoing battle between government and some of the big players in the tobacco industry. The bill proposes, among others, 100% smoke free indoor and a limited number of outdoor areas, a ban on the sale of vending machines and a bigger emphasis on warning signage on cigarette packaging.

X