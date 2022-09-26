Eritrea: Senior Eritrean Delegation Held Bilateral Talks With Delegates of Several Countries

Asmara, 25 September 2022- On the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, the Eritrean senior delegation led by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held bilateral talks with delegates of various countries and participated at the Group of 77 and China.

The delegation that comprises Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Geabreab and Ms. Sofia Tesamariam, Eritrea's Permanent Representative at the United Nations, met and held talks with Mr. Hussein Abdelbagi Akol-Agang, Vice-President of South Sudan, as well as Mr. Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Furhan Al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Denis Moncada Colindres, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua and Mr. Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations as well as on regional and global developments.

It is to be recalled that the Eritrean delegation held similar meetings with various Foreign Ministers from 19 to 22 September including with Mr. Carlos Faria Torsoa, Minister of the People's Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Mr. Ramtane Lamamara Foreign Minister of Algeria, Mr. Nikola Selacovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Mr. Demeke Mokonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Mr. Fayssal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The delegation also participated at the Ministerial Meetings of the Non-Aligned Movement, Group of Friends in the Defense of UN Charter, Least Developed Countries, as well as in various high-level meetings and side events including the Transforming Education Summit.