Somalia: Somali Forces Kill 15 Al-Shabaab Militants

24 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali National Army (SNA) killed 15 al-Shabab insurgents in a fierce fighting Thursday in Galmudug State, central Somalia, the government confirmed Friday.

The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said the militants were killed after they attempted to raid military bases.

"Having prior information the Somali forces in cooperation with the local people foiled an attempted raid of the army bases by the terrorist group," the ministry said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The government vowed to step up anti-terrorism measures across the country and called on those misled by al-Shabab to surrender or shun the militant group's ideology.

The local pro-government militia known as Ma'awisley backed by the SNA liberated more villages in Hiran and Galmudug within one month.

The militant group fighting to topple the government has been facing enormous pressure and an offensive from government forces backed by the local militia to flush it out of the Hiran region of central Somalia.

The extremist group was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 but is still capable of conducting attacks, targeting government installations, hotels, restaurants, and public places.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X