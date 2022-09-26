Sudan: El Burhan Meets World Leaders At UN

New York / Cairo / Khartoum — The Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, returned to Sudan on Saturday evening after his visit to New York, where he addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and met several world leaders on the side lines of the session. En route from New York to Khartoum, El Burhan touched down in Cairo for a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. Upon landing in Khartoum last night, El Burhan was greeted on the tarmac by his deputy, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo 'Hemeti'.

In a press statement at Khartoum airport the Director of the Political Department of the Sovereignty Council and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ali El Sadig, who accompanied El Burhan, said that in addition to attending and addressing the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, El Burhan also held meetings on the side lines with a number of heads of state and regional and international organisations.

UN Secretary-General

These included a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, at which El Burhan gave a briefing on the overall political developments in the country, especially the affirmation of the withdrawal of the armed forces from the political process, according the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

A UN statement outlining the meeting says that :the Secretary-General expressed serious concern about the continuing political crisis in Sudan, as well as the rapidly deteriorating security, economic and humanitarian situations". The Secretary-General also emphasised the urgent need for an inclusive political agreement that restores the civilian-led political transition in order for the Sudanese people to realise their aspirations for sustainable peace, an inclusive democracy and economic prosperity. "The Secretary-General also highlighted the importance of efforts to strengthen regional stability and cooperation," the UN statement concludes.

Russian Foreign Minister

SUNA further reports that El Burhan met with Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, during which he expressed Sudan's appreciation of Russia's supportive stance to Sudan, 'affirming the continuation of joint cooperation between Khartoum and Moscow in various fields'.

El Burhan affirmed Sudan's keenness for continuation of the meetings of the Sudanese - Russian higher ministerial committee, and the joint political consultation committees between the two countries.

SUNA reports that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised Sudan's neutral stance on the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, and reviewed the history of the relations between Sudan and Russia, affirming Russia's continued support for Sudan and its stand alongside it in all the international forums.

In his own address to the UN, Lavrov accused the West of "grotesque" Russophobia, accused the West of "throwing a fit" over this weekend's referenda being conducted in the Donbas and other Russian-controlled areas on becoming a part of the Russian Federation,

Faced with the "inability" of Western countries to negotiate and the Ukrainian Government's "war against its own people" in the east, Russia had "no choice" but to launch what the Government refers to as its special military operation, Lavrov told the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

African Union

El Burhan also met with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, during which he called on the African Union to resume its stance in support of Sudan. SUNA reports that the meeting discussed the situation in Sudan, especially the political situation and the complications facing the transitional period. Faki, affirmed the AU's readiness to resume its participation in the political process in Sudan.

African leaders

Further meetings held by El Burhan on the periphery of the UN session included President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, President Evarist Ndayishimiye of Burundi, and President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, to discuss "bilateral relations between Sudan and these countries, as well as regional and international issues of common concern".

Egypt

En route from New York to Khartoum, El Burhan touched down in Cairo for a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, which dealt with developments in relations between Khartoum and Cairo.