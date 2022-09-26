Uganda: Eliud Kipchoge Sets New World Record At Berlin Marathon 2022

Kampala, Uganda — Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya set a new world record of two hours, one minute and nine seconds to claim the 48th Berlin Marathon title on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Kenyan staged a dominant performance and bettered his own record from 2018 by 30 seconds with a wire-to-wire victory.

Kipchoge and his pacemakers immediately took the lead after the start. Only Ethiopia's Andamlak Belihu and fellow countryman Guye Adola were able to keep up with Kipchoge, as the trio beat the previous world record time at the 13-kilometer mark by 40 seconds.

As the race progressed, Adola couldn't hold the pace and had to drop out of the leading group. Belihu remained on Kipchoge's heels until the 26-kilometer mark, before Kipchoge relentlessly pushed on the pace as the last pacemaker had left the track.

Although Kipchoge had shrugged off his last chaser at the 26-kilometer mark, he kept his foot on the gas pedal and crossed the finish line in 2:01:09. Kipchoge has won 17 of the last 19 marathon races.

Kipchoge's compatriot Mark Korir finished second in 2:05:58, and Ethiopia's Tadu Abate came in third by clocking 2:06:28.

"I am happy with my preparations. The victory is the result of great teamwork with my trainers, sponsors and materials. I owe this world record to my whole team," said Kipchoge.

"My family and young people keep motivating me. I will now celebrate my victory with my team," the world record holder added.

Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa won the women's category with the third best time of 2:15:37. Only Kenya's Brigid Kosgei and Britain's Paula Radcliffe were faster in Berlin.

Kenya's Rosemary Wanjiru finished second in 2:18:00, followed by Ethiopia's Tigist Abayechew in 2:18:03.

𝑾𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑹𝑳𝑫 𝑹𝑬𝑪𝑶𝑹𝑫!!!!

Eliud Kipchoge wins the @berlinmarathon in a new World Record of 2:01:09!! #NNRunningTeam pic.twitter.com/IU5ci5abmM

-- NN Running Team (@NNRunningTeam) September 25, 2022

Indeed well in @EliudKipchoge

No human is limited, a legend of a time!!!

A superb 2:01:09 WR

Many congratulations, every stride of you was inspirational.

Berlin marathon is the place for breaking limits indeed. @Nike @NNRunningTeam wins!! pic.twitter.com/UV9VoXw4pR

-- Joshua Cheptegei (@joshuacheptege1) September 25, 2022