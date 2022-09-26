Tanzania: Minister Wants Researches to Up Productivity in Livestock Sector

Dodoma — LIVESTOCK and Fisheries Minister Mashimba Ndaki has called upon the Tanzania Livestock Research Institute (TALIRI) to advocate for research to increase productivity and value addition for livestock keepers.

He gave the call over the weekend when opening the TALIRI board, saying while the government works on new livestock policy, researchers must go for studies for increasing productivity and value addition.

"You are key stakeholders as currently government works on a new livestock policy to give us clues on the needs and demands basing on researches for more productivity and improved welfare among livestock keepers," said the Minister

"We have to know what fails the livestock industry, challenges facing the livestock keepers, market demands and status of the livestock quality for better solutions."

He said the TALIRI has to be at the forefront in formulation of the new livestock policy aimed at coming up with a way forward in developing the sector.

"Taking into account the climate change effects and the human activities, we must formulate a policy which will consider the current situation of livestock market and standards of its products so that our policy could guide us according to the qualities set," he said.

TALIRI Board Chairman, Prof Sebastian Chenyambuga assured the minister that they are prepared to improve on research to bring positive impacts to the sector.

Such research, he said, would bring solutions to setbacks in the livestock sector to make it contribute more to the national economy.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Tixon Nzunda, called upon the board members to come up with a plan on how they will mobilise financial resources for conducting research.

Moreover, he said, the board must come up with TALIRI transformation plan which will cater for the current needs and demands.