Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Deletes Tweet That Called EU Lawmakers "Jokers" for Opposing Eacop

Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's first son and commander of land forces, has removed a controversial tweet in which he referred to European Parliament (EU) legislators as "jokers" for opposing Uganda's oil project.

Muhoozi said in a tweet over the weekend that the majority of Europeans are also laughing at the few "jokers" in the EU Parliament who passed the resolution.

"I know the majority of our brothers and sisters in Europe laugh much harder than us at the few jokers in the EU parliament," Muhoozi said in the tweet that has since been deleted.

Ugandans reacted negatively to the tweet, with the majority accusing the first son of being intolerant.

The deleted tweet

Others speculated that Muhoozi was attempting a "comeback" after being silent on the platform for several weeks.

The general has previously come under fire over the crude manner in which he manages his twitter account, earning the commander the moniker "the Tweeting General" from critics.

According to reliable sources, some of his tweets have previously caused "discomfort" in the diplomatic corridors.

He has been forced to delete some of them numerous times. Muhoozi deleted a tweet glorifying the arrest of his critic, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, on December 30, 2021.

The Government Assurance Committee of Parliament summoned Muhoozi in May 2022 for "misuse" of his Twitter account, but he ignored the summons.

He briefly deactivated his Twitter account in April of this year, only to reactivate it months later.