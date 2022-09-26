Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Forced To Cancel Cuba Trip

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to track near the Cayman Islands and western Cuba Monday into Tuesday.

Ian is about to undergo explosive intensification into a major hurricane in the western Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, a danger to the Cayman Islands, western Cuba and Florida in the coming days.

Consequently, presidential spokesperson, George Charamba said Mnangagwa's trip will now be shelved.

"Owing to prevailing weather systems affecting Cuba and zones near it, His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, and his delegation will no longer travel to Cuba where he was slotted to pay a two-day State Visit. Cuba is a great friend of Zimbabwe and Southern Africa, with links between Cuba, Zimbabwe and the SADC region dating back to days of the Liberation Struggle and the fight against apartheid. Soon after Independence, Cuba availed a whole campus on the Isle of Youth for the training of young Zimbabweans," Charamba said.

Mnangagwa is currently in New York where he is having a series of meeting with potential investors and business people alike.