Africa: Volcan Club De Moroni Disqualified From Totalenergies Champions League

Following the failure of Volcan Club de Moroni to arrive and honour their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League preliminary first round fixture against La Passe FC, the matter was submitted to the CAF Interclub Organizing Committee for a decision.

In accordance with the Regulations, the CAF Interclub Organizing Committee decided to consider Volcan Club de Moroni to have lost the match.

They were also disqualified from the competition.

The decision was based on Article IX 10.5 that reads: "It is the duty of the visiting team to organize its travel arrangements in a way that permits it to arrive in the venue of the match at a reasonable time ahead of the scheduled date of the match."

La Passe FC will automatically qualify to the second Preliminary round of TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.