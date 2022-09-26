Africa: Volcan Club De Moroni Disqualified From Totalenergies Champions League

26 September 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Following the failure of Volcan Club de Moroni to arrive and honour their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League preliminary first round fixture against La Passe FC, the matter was submitted to the CAF Interclub Organizing Committee for a decision.

In accordance with the Regulations, the CAF Interclub Organizing Committee decided to consider Volcan Club de Moroni to have lost the match.

They were also disqualified from the competition.

The decision was based on Article IX 10.5 that reads: "It is the duty of the visiting team to organize its travel arrangements in a way that permits it to arrive in the venue of the match at a reasonable time ahead of the scheduled date of the match."

La Passe FC will automatically qualify to the second Preliminary round of TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X