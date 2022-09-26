South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements Extends Service Hours in Honour of Public Service Month

press release

For the 26th to 30th September, the Western Cape Human Settlements department will be extending its public services to 18h30, at the Cape Town office, in order assist residents with various housing queries. The month of September is celebrated annually as Public Service Month (PSM) and is a reminder of what it means to serve communities. Officials at the Department will be honouring PSM by offering extended business hours to assist and serve residents during the last week of September.

"Housing is often a complex and emotive issue for our communities, riddled with various misperceptions. In commemorating Public Service Month, we re-commit ourselves to serving our communities. With clarity and information provided regarding government housing, residents are better able to tap into the various subsidies, programmes and support available to them" said Ms Kahmiela August, Acting Head of Department.

Western Cape residents will be able to visit the Cape Town office, call or email for assistance with various queries, including:

Housing Demand Database (ie. waiting list) queries

Landlord and tenant disputes

Subsidies and programmes

Tender and business registration queries

Affordable housing programmes ie. Help Me Buy a Home/FLISP and Social Housing

The above services will be available until 6:30pm, Monday to Friday during the period 26th to 30th September only. Residents will be able to:

Visit the office at 27 Wale Street, Cape Town

Call: 021 - 483 0611 / 3112 / 6488 / 8984

Email: Human.Settlements@westerncape.gov.za

"Through these efforts, we don't only want to commemorate Public Service Month in words only. With the extension of our operating hours this week, we ensure that the needs of the citizens are catered for. It is through such initiatives that we are reminded of the importance of being an accessible public office" said Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers.

During normal business hours, the Department offers public services during 7:30am to 3pm Monday to Friday. The Department hopes that the extended hours and services offered during the last week of September will be beneficial to residents with various housing queries.

Western Cape residents are encouraged to take advantage of these extended service hours.