Zimbabwe: Sable Chemicals Under-Fire for Trying to Displace Farmers in Mnangagwa's Backyard

Leading fertilizer producer Sable Chemicals has come under-fire for reportedly trying to displace resettled farmers in Kwekwe's Sherwood Block to pave way for citrus and dairy farming projects.

Speaking during the recent commissioning of Sherwood Clinic, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Lawrence Mavima criticised the fertilizer producer, adding that President Mnangagwa has also condemned the displacement attempts.

Mnangagwa owns a thriving farming enterprise in Sherwood Block, a few kilometres from the area where Sable Chemicals wanted to displace the resettled farmers.

"I have been receiving phone calls coming from this area as I was being told about threats that a company operating here wanted to displace farmers," said Mavima.

"I want to declare that nothing like that is going to happen. Nothing like that will happen under my watch."

He told affected farmers to start preparing for the coming farming season.

"I want to assure you that nothing like that is ever going to happen; no one is going to be displaced," said the minister.

"Be rest assured. I want you to instead go and start preparing for the coming farming season ... even the President has assured you that nothing like that is ever going to happen."

Area Councillor Taurai Chitate confirmed the threats to the resettled farmers.

"The farm used to be owned by Sable Chemicals before the resettlement of the new farmers," he said.

"Sable management approached me and told me that they wanted to embark on citrus fruit production and dairy farming.

"We had a meeting with them with my MPs (Members of Parliament) Eddie Samambwa and Prosper Machando and told them that it was impossible for them to displace people.

"Instead we encouraged them to undertake contract farming were they would give farmers skills and inputs to embark on citrus and dairy farming."

He added; "After the meeting I then started hearing rumours that they were going to displace people.

"However, as government has indicated nothing lie that is ever going to happen."