Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Ally Mike Chimombe Arrested

26 September 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ally and former Affirmative Action Group (AAG) leader Mike Chimombe has been arrested on allegations of fraud.

Chimombe was reportedly picked up from his Borrowdale Brooke residency by Criminal Investigative Detectives on Monday after allegedly refusing to be arrested by uniformed Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers.

Efforts to get confirmation from the police were fruitless as spokesperson Paul Nyathi's phone went unanswered.

Chimombe was recently in the eye of an adultery scandal after he allegedly impregnated his wife's younger sister.

Back in 2021, he was also accused of attempted rape after he tried forcing a teenager girl to film him while he was having sex with his lover and also tried luring him to join them.

