Somalia: Govt to Bring Migrants Stranded in Libya Back Home

26 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia announced it will bring back up to 9 Somali youths who have emigrated from their country to Libya to enter Europe through meditation.

For the youths who were held as prisoners by the gangs known as Magafe, the Somali government said it is working with the IOM on the safe return of the citizens.

The first Secretary of the Somali Embassy in Libya, Ayub Hashi Isse, said that the migrants will land at the Aden Adde airport in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The secretary also said that the embassy has completed all the needs they needed to go back home. There were many migrants repatriated from Libya over the past years.

The Somali embassy has made a lot of efforts to bring back the Somali citizens who are generally in the north African country's prisons.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X