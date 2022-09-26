Somalia: Govt to Bring Migrants Stranded in Libya Back Home

Somalia announced it will bring back up to 9 Somali youths who have emigrated from their country to Libya to enter Europe through meditation.

For the youths who were held as prisoners by the gangs known as Magafe, the Somali government said it is working with the IOM on the safe return of the citizens.

The first Secretary of the Somali Embassy in Libya, Ayub Hashi Isse, said that the migrants will land at the Aden Adde airport in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The secretary also said that the embassy has completed all the needs they needed to go back home. There were many migrants repatriated from Libya over the past years.

The Somali embassy has made a lot of efforts to bring back the Somali citizens who are generally in the north African country's prisons.