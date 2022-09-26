Somalia: President Jets Back to Mogadishu From UNGA77

26 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Monday returned to Mogadishu after attending the UN general assembly held in New York, the US.

The president held a meeting with US counterpart Joe Biden and other global leaders during his stay in America, the first trip since his election in May by the parliament.

The return of Hassan Sheikh to Mogadishu comes as the Somali army along with locals makes gains in the war against Al-Shabaab after retaking control of large swathes in Hiran.

Somali president last month announced an all-out offensive to bring an end to the long presence of Al-Shabaab in the country, a promise that seems to be yielding its first fruits.

