Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Trader in Mogadishu Amidst Rise in Attacks

Unknown gunmen have murdered a trader in Mogadishu, the Somali capital in the latest series of targeted killings in the seaside city in the past months.

A witness confirmed that two assailants with pistols shot dead Dahir Jugle, a young man who used to run a shop in Wadajir district. It's unclear the motive behind the killing.

The culprits fled the scene before the security forces arrived, according to the witness.

The slain businessman is said to be hailing from Adado city in central Somalia, where an offensive against Al-Shabaab is underway.

Mogadishu has seen increasing attacks since the election of current president Hassan Sheikh, who pledged Somalia at peace with itself and the world.