Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Trader in Mogadishu Amidst Rise in Attacks

26 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Unknown gunmen have murdered a trader in Mogadishu, the Somali capital in the latest series of targeted killings in the seaside city in the past months.

A witness confirmed that two assailants with pistols shot dead Dahir Jugle, a young man who used to run a shop in Wadajir district. It's unclear the motive behind the killing.

The culprits fled the scene before the security forces arrived, according to the witness.

The slain businessman is said to be hailing from Adado city in central Somalia, where an offensive against Al-Shabaab is underway.

Mogadishu has seen increasing attacks since the election of current president Hassan Sheikh, who pledged Somalia at peace with itself and the world.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X