Kenya - Aviation Body KAAO Appoints New CEO As Eutychus Waithaka Retires

Aviation umbrella body Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO) has announced the appointment of Engineer Liz Aluvanze as the new CEO

KAAO said its executive committee had picked Aluvanze to replace its long-serving CEO Col. (Rtd) E.K. Waithaka, who recently went into retirement. Waithaka had been at the company for 25 years

Prior to her appointment, she worked at the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and has worked with various airlines, including Kenya Airways and Fastjet

The Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO) has announced the appointment of Engineer Liz Aluvanze as the new CEO.

In a statement dated September 26, the company said its executive committee had picked Aluvanze to replace its long-serving CEO Col. (Rtd) E.K. Waithaka who recently went into retirement. Waithaka had been at the company for 25 years.

Commenting on the appointment, KAAO said Aluvanze brings, "a wealth of experience as an Air Transport professional with knowledge and skills in Air Transport Strategic Management, Engineering, Regulatory Policy and Air Law, Client Relationship Management and Contract Negotiations."

KAAO added that Aluvanze is an Air Transport Master's graduate of Cranfield University and holds a (BEng) in Aerospace Engineering from Manchester.

Prior to her appointment, she worked at the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and has worked with various airlines, including Kenya Airways and Fastjet.

Mbuvi Ngunze, the Chairperson of KAAO, commended the outgoing CEO and the expertise offered to the company over his tenure.

"The Executive Committee appreciates the leadership and expertise the association received from outgoing CEO Col. (Rtd) E. K. Waithaka, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours. Col (Rtd) has had an illustrious career, and his experience and expertise will continue to be a great resource to the association, including the management, staff and the air transport industry."

During Waithaka's tenure, the Association consolidated its efforts in advocating issues such as regulations, taxes on many of the industry purchases and services, infrastructure, levelling the playing field for different actors in the industry and aviation policy, among other areas.

He added that KAAO has, over this period, managed to create industry cohesion and works closely with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Government Ministries, as well as other related umbrella bodies that impact its members' interests such as Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF), Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE).

"The Executive Committee welcomes Liz Aluvanze into her new role and we look forward to tapping from her knowledge and skills as we work towards a new chapter for the association and its membership towards creating a safe, secure, sustainable and vibrant air transport system."

The Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO) was created in 1965 to promote, foster and protect the interests of those engaged in civil aviation and associated industries in Kenya.

Its mission is to promote and enhance a safe, efficient and sustainable national aviation industry by encouraging adherence and maintenance of high civil aviation safety and practices. It prides itself on being the voice for the industry.

Rise in fuel prices affect private jet leasing in Kenya

In a relates story, KAAO recently revealed that firms leasing out private jets in Kenya had risen their prices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In July 2022, the KAAO said that the rise was on the back of the high cost of jet fuel that was impacting prices.

The company also attributed the hike to the introduction of 14 per cent in value-added tax (VAT) for hiring choppers by the country's National Treasury.

Business Daily reported that the cost of jet fuel had hit a high of KSh 136 a litre as of July, from KSh 100 in January, forcing private firms hiring out choppers to raise their leasing costs.

At the time, Waithaka told the newspaper that private aviation firms were adjusting the cost of leasing out helicopters simply because jet fuel prices have increased.

"There is also the introduction of taxes that were previously waived or exempted for the aviation sector," he said.