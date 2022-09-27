Kenya: Death Toll From Kiambu Building Collapse Rises to Five

Kiambu — The death toll from the six-storey building collapse in Kirigiti, Kiambu has risen to five.

According to police spokesman Bruno Shioso, eight people have so far been rescued from the rubble and this includes a six-year-old girl who was rushed to Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.

"It is true, five people have died from the building collapse in Kiambu," he told capital Newsbeat on telephone.

Police stated that the young girl is currently undergoing a medical checkup after she was rescued alive.

Reports indicated that the accident occurred on Monday morning when the ill-fated house which was still under construction caved in and collapsed on a residential house below it, trapping some of those who were there.

Police stated that some workers had arrived at the site when the structure went down.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area and the industry which is blamed on lack of supervision and greediness by contractors.

Kiambu head of DCI Richard Mwaura said they are investigating the incident.

"We are now focused on rescuing the victims and will deal with the rest later," he said.