Tanzania: Pandit Wins Diplomatic Golf Tournament

Arusha — THE youthful Shane Pandit emerged the overall winner of the fourth edition of the Diplomatic Golf tournament teed off at KiliGolf course in Arusha over the weekend.

Aged 13, Pandit was awarded an executive golf putter, a trophy a two-day stay at the Gran Melia Hotel, bed and breakfast for two in a room viewing Mount Meru.

It was quite a scale up for Pandit, who was last year won the Junior category in the third edition of Diplomatic Golf Tour.

Hans Bruins who carded 74 strokes was the Division A winner, while Owen Maganga also with 74 strokes was the Division B winner while Meloncelli Luigy who carved 78 strokes won the Division C title.

Indombella Sikwatta who returned 81 strokes won the the Ladies category throne.

Avtar Singh Neote with 72 strokes claimed the Senior Golfers' prize.

Staged at the Kilimanjaro Golf (Kiligolf) Course at the Usa-River Hills in Meru District, the Fourth edition of Diplomatic Golf tourneys was organized by the Songea Mississippi Foundation (SOMI) in partnership with Kiligolf.

The 18-hole golf tournament involved golfers from Tanzania, East Africa and a few from outside the continent.

This year, the participants come from China, India, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Germany, Caribbean, Tanzania, South-Africa, Canada, Switzerland, Netherlands and the United States of America (USA).

Event coordinator Reinafrida Rwezaura from the Songea Mississippi Foundation said this year's theme was 'Support Children living in difficult conditions,' and after the event they will visit orphanages and homeless children homes and take care of their needs.

Through the 4th edition, the Diplomatic golf has been able to pay school fees to 20 pupils and students from various schools in the country.

Tanzanian clubs that participated in this year's event include TPC Club of Moshi, Lugalo of Dar-es-salaam, Morogoro Gymkhana Club, Arusha Gymkhana Club and Dar Gymkhana Club.