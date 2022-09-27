Tanzania: Govt Reiterates Commitment to Improving Living Standards Through Tasaf

Dodoma — THE government has reiterated its commitment to uplift living standards of poor households through the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF).

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Jenista Mhagama, made the assurance yesterday when launching TASAF's national Steering Committee.

She told the national steering committee to be innovative in solving challenges facing the fund which has so far transformed lives of millions of poor Tanzanians.

The minister noted that without the fund, over two million Tanzanians could still be languishing in abject poverty as hundreds of children failing to get post primary education.

Ms Mhagama underscored the need for innovation to address challenges.

"TASAF has made great strides, one of the successes is that beneficiaries have injected into circulation about 6.9bn/- through revolving fund, from what they get from the fund," she insisted.

Earlier, TASAF's Executive Director, Ladislaus Mwamanga, said at least 158,000 beneficiaries are expected to graduate and leave the programme. They are those who have shown improved livelihood and financial status.

He said 6 million people and 1.4 million households benefit from the programme which has been extended from 2023 to 2025.

"The programme has impacted positively on lives of people and the focus should be beyond 2025," he said, with focus on people with special needs, youths, women and the elderly.

The national steering committee's outgoing chairperson, Dr Moses Kusiluka expressed trust he has in the new team, saying they have the capability to move the TASAF to the new heights.

"We worked hard together to achieve the targets and it is my hope that with the new chairperson you can do even better," he said.

The incoming chairperson, Peter Ilomo thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for appointing him, promising to do everything possible to meet her expectations.

"We have the obligation to perform the task ahead of us and we promise that the committee will do everything possible to realise the goals," he said.