Tanzania: Dodoma Based School Come Up With Virtual Learning Programme

ST Mary's International School Dodoma Campus will start an online school programme from next year as part of implementation of a five-year development action plan focusing on transition in service provision.

According to the Director of St Mary's Dodoma Tibe Rwakatare, in the action plan, the school will start and run a high quality secondary school wing, establish and run state-of-the-art library fully stocked with subject - based course books, supplementary books and general leadership books as well as e-books.

"St Mary's Dodoma also plans to hold packed cultural events week in which, pupils will showcase their traditional culture, song and dance, food, poetry and other modern social practices and this will make the school a pacesetter in preservation of our rich and varied culture, he noted adding that the plan further aims at Modernising computer lab facilities.

Mr Rwakatare was speaking during Grade Seven graduation ceremony held at the school campus in the capital city.

"The strategies to implement all the above are in progress. This visionary foresight of future planned transition and expansion will enable St. Mary's Dodoma to continue upholding its initial mandate of providing quality education to children from Tanzania and the entire East African Community Member States; and also become a centre of academic excellence not only at district and regional levels but also at cnational level," he said.

In his speech read on his behalf by the Director of Basic Education from the Ministry of Education Science and Education, Venance Manori, the Commissioner for Education Dr Lyabwene Mtahabwa said the government introduced Competency Based Basic Education Curriculum (CBC) and the first Grade 7 candidates sat this examination in 2021.

"The graduating class seated here today will be the second cohort of candidates to sit the Grade 7 NECTA Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) under the new Basic Education Primary School Curriculum.

According to Dr Mtahaba, the world has gone technological, therefore, recognizing that Technology requires heavy capital investment in infrastructure such as Computer laboratory and Computers.

"I commend St Mary's Dodoma for not only maintaining state-of-the-art facilities in these areas but also keeping them well. Most importantly, I take note that in offering technological skills, this school demonstrates how private institutions and particularly primary schools can make a huge contribution to the national education goals and priorities.

The school's Headmaster, Bernard Maalafu, paid tributes to the parents and guardians of the primary school graduates insisting: "The boys and girls before you today are a credit to their families. You are the vital component in your son's or daughter's education journey. You have helped your son/daughter grow academically, physically, emotionally, spiritually and psychologically."

He said that St Mary's Dodoma values and acknowledges the material, financial and moral support of the parents' community, adding that without it, the school would not have such a marvelous school that was being cherished today.