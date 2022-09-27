Kenya: Ken Ngondi Cleared to Contest for Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Post

Nairobi — The Azimio One Kenya Coalition party has fronted Ken Ngondi as their candidate for the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker post.

On Monday, Ngondi confirmed that he had been cleared to take part in the contest, after presenting the necessary documentation to the Assembly Clerk.

Ngondi said he is confident of a win, even as he mobilized members ahead of Speaker's election on Thursday.

"All we are waiting for is success and I leave the rest to the Members of the Nairobi County Assembly to make a right choice," he stated.

Ngondi banks on his experience having served as a deputy speaker at the Nairobi County Assembly between 2013-2017, he also served as a councilor and chairman of the Public Health Committee.

He also committed to abiding by the law while executing his mandate, if elected Speaker.

"What I can promise on Nairobi MCAs and residents is that I will confine myself within the stipulated laws," he said.

Azimio One Kenya MCAs exuded confidence that Ngondi will win, arguing that he is experienced and that they have the numbers.

"We are confident Ngondi will win, he served as Deputy speaker and as at now oour members are intact," stated Mabatini MCA Wilfred Odalo.

"With a super majority of a margin of 14 we are sure of a win and Ken Ngondi will be elected first round," stated Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party forms the majority in the Assembly and banks on their numbers to produce the Speaker, Majority leader, Majority Chief Whip, and Budget and Finance Committee leadership.

The coalition party won 44 seats out of the 85 wards in the city, where ODM has 35 MCAs, Jubilee 5 and Wiper 4.

Two MCAs were elected as independent.

President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has 36 MCAs at the Assembly.

Ngondi will be facing off with the immediate former Speaker Benson Mutura who is the Kenya Kwanza candidate.