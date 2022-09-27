Kenya Volleyball Federation to Elect New Officials Next Month in Rescheduled Polls

Nairobi — Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) will hold their elections on October 29 during which long-time supremo Waithaka Kioni will exit office.

In a notice released on Monday, KVF secretary general Ben Juma Chepkechir said the polls will be preceded by an annual general meeting during which the delegates will discuss important issues pertaining to the sport in the country.

"Pursuant to the directive given by the AGM on 30th July, 2022, a notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting - Quadrennial Meeting of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) shall be held on 29th October, 2022 at Nyayo National stadium as from 10:00am," Chepkechir said.

Chepkechir further directed the respective branches to conduct their AGMs and subsequent elections on or before October 15 and thereafter send their representatives to Nairobi.

"Each member branch, the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association, Kenya University Sports Association and Kenya Primary Schools Sports Association is expected to send three representatives to meeting, while each affiliate team up to date with amounts due to the federation and ordinary members, (duly paid up) are expected to send one delegate each. The names of the ordinary members are to be submitted to the secretariat before the meeting," he said.

Chepkechir added: "For ease of verification of credentials, it is required that the names of the representatives are forwarded to the secretariat at least five days prior to the date of AGM."

Also expected to participate in the elections are members of the national executive committee and three delegates each from the executive committee of the respective branches.

The polls were to be held on July 30 but were postponed due to KVF's failure to comply with the Sports Act of 2013, which dictates that sports federations have to register at least 24 of its branches - derived from the 47 counties of Kenya.

Kioni, also the vice-president of National Olympic Committee Kenya (NOCK), will hand over the reins to a new president after serving the stipulated two terms.

The seat has thus far attracted three aspirants including vice-president Charles Nyaberi, former Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) women's coach Edward Nalianya and former Malkia Strikers' manager David Kilundo.

Malkia's head coach Paul Bitok - who is currently with the team at the World Championships in the Netherlands - has also expressed an interest in the vice-presidency.