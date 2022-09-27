Kenya: President Ruto Roots for Irrigation-Based Agriculture to Avert Future Drought Crisis

26 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Kenya is considering plans to fully exploit irrigation-based agriculture to boost food production in the wake of perennial severe drought in the country.

President William Ruto announced on Monday that transit from rain-fed agriculture to irrigation one will be critical in averting future food crises in the country.

"This is our bigger plan of ensuring that Kenya becomes a food secure nation," he said when he flagged off 50 trucks of relief food to drought-stricken counties.

President Ruto disclosed that to make the plan a success, his administration will be working with the private sector on water delivery under the public-private partnership.

He committed to engaging with Parliament to enact a law that will create provisions for water purchase agreements that will make it possible for the private sector to invest in the water sector.

"This will in the long run help us a government not to deploy huge resources in this sector," he said.

According to research, irrigated agriculture is, on average, at least twice as productive per unit of land as rain-fed agriculture, thereby allowing for more production intensification and crop diversification.

3.5 million Kenyans are facing acute starvation amid the ravaging drought situation in the country.

To mitigate the situation, the Head of State flagged off 50 trucks containing relief food to 23 badly affected counties.

President Ruto stated that there would be a weekly consignment of the relief food that will be taken to the affected areas.

