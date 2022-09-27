Kenya: 8 People Die in Road Accident On Homa Bay-Kendu Bay Road

26 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Eight people have been confirmed dead in a grisly road accident along Homa Bay-Kendu Bay Road.

Homa Bay county police commander Samson Ole Kinne who confirmed the 4 pm accident says two people survived but with serious injuries.

Kinne says the accident involved a passenger vehicle and a fuel tanker.

He says there was a headon collision at Ngengu area when the driver of the passenger vehicle was overtaking.

Those who were injured were rushed to Homa Bay county hospital for medication while the dead were preserved at the hospital mortuary.

The two vehicles were towed to Homa Bay police station.

