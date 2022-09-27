Kenya: Nairobi County Govt Exempts Filmmakers, Photographers From Paying for Business Permit Fees

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has exempted freelance photographers and filmmakers from paying business permit fees.

According to the Finance and Economic Planning County Executive Lawrence Wambua, all photographers and filmmakers have been granted a waiver.

"In exercise of the power given under the PFM Act 2012, Section 159 and the Nairobi City Council Tax Waivers Administration Act, 2013 Section 5 (2)(C), approval is hereby given that Freelance photographers and Freelance filmmakers are given waiver/exemption from payment of Single Business Permit as charged under the Nairobi City County Trade Licensing Act, 2019," a memo from Wambua dated September 23 stated.

Governor Johnson Sakaja had last week stated that the abolishment of the laws would stop harassment of traders and creatives by City Hall officials.

Creatives, especially photographers and videographers, have for long been engaged in a tussle with county officials over requirements to be allowed to shoot in the capital.

Usually, they have had to obtain a permit from the Department of Filming Services, through a filming agent, a letter from the police, and fork out amounts of up to around Ksh.5,000 for a single day.