Kenya: He Loves It in Threes! - Olunga Scores Third Hattrick of the Season

26 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has surely laced up his scoring boots and he showed his class and form once again on Monday night, scoring his third hattrick in four matches as his Qatari side Al Duhail beat Al Arabi 3-2 in the Oredoo Cup.

This was also Olunga's second consecutive hattrick, having also scored three last Sunday in the massive 8-3 victory over Al Markhiya in the Cup. He scored three as well at the start of the month when they thrashed Qatar SC 3-0 in a league tie.

Olunga broke the deadlock after just 70 seconds when he controlled a freekick inside the box before tapping it home. The goalkeeper looked to have saved, but after a goalline technology advisory, the goal was given as the ball had crossed the line.

Arabi equalized in the 53rd minute through Ibrahim Kalla after he raced to a quickly started freekick before firing past the keeper.

But OIunga took his side back to the lead in the 61st minute with an instinctive finish, picking up a rebounded ball inside the box before slotting it low past the keeper with his weaker right foot. Once again, the goal had to be subjected to a long VAR check, but it stood.

He completed his hattrick nine minutes later with a brilliant goal, picking the ball up 40 yards out before racing past his marker and once again squeezing the ball between the keeper's legs with his weaker right foot.

Hamed Ismail pulled one back for Arabi from the penalty spot with four minutes left to make for some nervous ending, but Duhail held on for the second successive victory in the Cup.

