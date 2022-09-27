Sudan: Course Launch - Dabanga Provides Online Journalism Training

Dabanga Sudan — Dabanga: Radio | TV | Online (also known as 'Dabanga') has launched a free training course programme in Arabic on the social media platform Totem today.

Dabanga works to activate knowledge and familiarity with the procedures of the news industry and examine it through the network of relationships that govern the press production process within the institution, at a time when people are accustomed to spreading false and misleading news and creating alternative facts in a way that threatens social cohesion and threatens the process of democratic transformation and citizen trust in media institutions.

Dabanga provides this service to all, including professional and amateur journalists, and those interested in the media field.

This free course uses different real-life scenarios to test your knowledge of journalistic standards and practices as well as the situations a journalist encounters in their day-to-day work as they prepare to research and report on a range of different news stories.

In the same context, the answers to course questions will be evaluated, in which the trainees are allowed two attempts to answer each question, according to which the trainee will receive a certificate of success at the end of the course at a rate of 60 per cent.

The course consists of two parts. The first part contains investigation, reporting the news, what the news is, qualities of a good journalist, integrity, independence, privacy and fairness, as well as impartiality, socialisation, gatherings and demonstrations.

As for the second part, the course deals with the problems that journalists may face while assuming production and planning responsibilities in the framework of their journalistic work.

The course also addresses situations that may require a journalist to think about the decisions and choices they make according to editorial guidelines and how to work with the news editor and editor in chief when a referral is necessary.

At the end of the training course, the trainee will receive two experience certificates provided by Dabanga. The trainees are also requested to fill out the questionnaires at the end of the course to know the opinions of everyone and the extent of benefiting from the two courses to achieve the desired benefit and create more opportunities in the future.