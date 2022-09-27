Sudan: Seven Cases of Monkeypox Reported in West Darfur

El Geneina / Sirba / Kereinik / Foro Baranga — The Director General of the Ministry of Health in West Darfur, Osman Ali Abakar, reported the death of a new-born girl (27 days) due to monkeypox in the state. One other case is in home quarantine, and two cases are recovering.

He told Radio Dabanga's Sudan Today programme that seven suspected cases of monkeypox appeared in West Darfur and that samples were sent to Khartoum for laboratory examination.

He warned of the spread of infection cases in the state capital of El Geneina and the localities of Sirba, Kereinik, and Foro Baranga, and said that the health authorities had begun urgent research and investigation into the cause of the spread, stressing that they had not yet identified the source.

He called on the people to be vigilant and to report any case that resembles skin allergies among children, and to isolate the suspected case immediately.

Last week, Sudan's federal Ministry of Health announced the registration of five new cases of monkeypox, including two in West Darfur and one in Khartoum, Kassala and North Darfur (as noted above).

The Federal Ministry of Health announced the first confirmed case of monkeypox in Sudan on July 28.