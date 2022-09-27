South Africa: DA Calls for Public Comment On Cutting Food VAT

press release

The DA calls on South Africans to comment on the scrapping of VAT on more essential food items, reducing the cost of these food items by over 15%.

At this time of out-of-control food price increases, it is essential that the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, use the Medium Term Budget in October to announce food price relief.

The DA has demanded on behalf of all South Africans that the Finance Minister takes bold action to cut food prices in his October Medium Term Budget, and now the South African public can comment and support this demand.

To back the demand, and comment on the proposal, South Africans can go to www.cutfoodcosts.co.za.

Further to this, the DA has formally requested that Minister Godongwana assemble an expert panel to advise him on the food stuffs he must zero-rate for VAT in October.

A zero-rate of VAT on a much-increased basket of essential foods will alleviate millions in food taxes paid by struggling South Africans. The uncaring ANC Government must now intervene to relieve food prices, as more people slip into food poverty.

Across the globe governments are taking bold action to help struggling people through this cost-of-living emergency, yet in South Africa the ANC Government remains sitting on its hands.

We call on South Africans to support and comment on the scrapping of VAT on more essential foods so that your voices are heard, and so that you show the Finance Minister that he must act.

Comments will close on 20 October 2022, and the Minister's Medium Term Budget is expected on 26 October.