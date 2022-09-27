Somalia: Turkey Condemns Terrorist Attack in Somalia, Pledges Solidarity

ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Ministry extended condolences to Somalia over the recent terrorist attack in Mogadishu on Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the terrorist attack, which targeted the Dhagabadan military facility in the capital, in which scores of people lost their lives and were injured.

The statement also said Türkiye will continue to support Somalia's counterterrorism fight.

At least 15 people lost their lives after a suicide bomber targeted the military facility in Mogadishu.

Al-Shabab terrorist group claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

Turkish-Somali relations have experienced great success over the years and as part of their strategy of cooperation, Türkiye has trained nearly one-third of the Somali military forces.

In addition to military cooperation, the two countries also partner on health, education, and other initiatives.

Türkiye's vast aid effort at the height of the 2011 famine endeared it to many Somali people, and it has continued to pour in aid, much of it from private companies.

Türkiye has built schools, hospitals and infrastructure and has provided Somalis with scholarships to study in Türkiye.

Somalia was also the first country where the Maarif Foundation successfully made its foray, in a bid to replace schools once operated by the Gulenist Terror Group (FETO).