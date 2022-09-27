Africa: Media Accreditation Window Opens for Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022

26 September 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The media accreditation window for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022 is now open.

The accreditation window will close on Monday, 03 September 2022.

The Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will take place from 21 to 28 October 2022 in the beautiful city of Vilankulo in Mozambique.

Eight teams will feature in the finals including hosts Mozambique, Morocco, Senegal, Uganda, Nigeria, Malawi, Madagascar and Egypt.

Media interested in covering the tournament can apply for accreditation via the

CAF Media Channel

Approval to access the CAF Media Channel does not mean you have been granted accreditation. All applications are subject to confirmation.

Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas to Mozambique.

For more information on the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022, visit www.cafonline.com.

