Tanzania Team to Camp in England Ahead of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Tanzania's Serengeti Girls will camp in Southampton, England ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The team handled by the experienced Bakari Shime traveled to England on Sunday ahead of their training camp which starts on Tuesday.

Tanzania, Morocco and Nigeria qualified to represent Africa at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup slated for October 11-30th, 2022 in India.

Shime told CAFOnline.com that although the team has been preparing for some months now, training in Southampton will provide a better environment where everyone will be focused without any disturbances.

"We also hope to have some friendly matches," added Shime. The Serengeti Girls head coach made it clear that their first target at the World Cup will be making it out of the group into the knockout stage.

"We shall be playing at this big stage for the first time and we know the teams we shall face are experienced. But we are preparing well and hope to give a good account at the big stage," added Shime.

Wilfred Kidao, the General Secretary of the Tanzania Football Associations (TFF) also made it clear that they are excited to see the team qualify for the World Cup. "We started with these girls four years ago and we are happy to see them develop through the ranks," added Kidao.

He also made it clear that they are hoping to organize some international friendly matches with teams from Europe and Asia.

Tanzania, who ejected Cameroon at the last hurdle to qualify for the World Cup, are placed in Group D alongside Japan, Canada and France.