Africa: CAF President Attends ECA General Assembly in Istanbul

26 September 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe attended the European Club Association ("ECA") General Assembly in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday 23 September 2022 and was accompanied by the CAF General Secretary Mr. Véron Mosengo-Omba.

Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "CAF is committed to cooperate and work together with the ECA, UEFA, other football Confederations and organizations to develop and promote football globally and to build mutually beneficial relationships. I have requested the CAF General Secretary to continue discussions with the ECA and football Confederations and organizations in this regard."

The CAF President will be in Algiers, Algeria on Saturday 1 October 2022 for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN") Final Tournament Draw.

Read the original article on CAF.

