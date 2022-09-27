South Africa: Army Provides Private Security to ANC Cadres

26 September 2022
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Kobus Marais

The DA strongly condemns the abhorrent abuse of power and misuse of state resources by an SANDF Colonel, as revealed in a recent news report. We will be submitting parliamentary questions regarding this matter.

Sunday newspaper, Rapport, revealed a complaint by a whistle-blower against his commander for allowing the ANC to hold some of its meetings and gatherings during the party's policy conference from 29 to 31 July at the Doornkop Military base.

It is alleged that the Colonel used state resources to advance the interest of the ANC by providing guards and weapons to protect politicians that held the political meeting at the army base.

This is an absolute misuse of funds and a violation of the code of conduct of the SANDF, which states that members may not misuse public funds for personal gain, political motives, or any other reason.

The Minister promised that "consequence management" will be introduced against any alleged offender. However, In light of her recent written responses to my questions, stating that no action is taken against members of the military if there is no outside complaint to the police, the DA knows that this is unlikely to happen.

The SANDF must remain apolitical to ensure the security and protection of all South Africans, and not just members of one party, or one faction of the ANC.

We seek immediate action, not only towards the member concerned, but also his supervisory heads who have neglected their fiduciary responsibilities. The enforcement of discipline should be non-negotiable in any military.

Furthermore, all three senior persons involved (political, administrative and operational) must give feedback to the parliamentary committee as soon as possible on (1) the appropriate action taken towards the member, and (2) what they will do to prevent similar abuses.

