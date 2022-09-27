Somalia: Somali Army Kills 11 Al-Shabaab in Central Region

The US-trained Somalia's Danab commandos killed 11 Al-Shabaab militants in an overnight operation in Buq Aqable town within the Hiran region.

Major Hassan Mohamed, a senior Danab commander confirmed the full takeover of the town following the raid that led to the retreat of Al-Shabaab from their bases.

This comes amid an offensive by the Somali tribal militia backed by the Somali government was launched in the Hiran region a few weeks ago against al-Shabab militants, liberating several key townships before moving on to Galgaduud and then the Bay region in the south.

There has been significant progress in the liberation of 40 settlements in the Hiran region alone, with the support of the Somali government's military commandos trained by the United States.