Egypt to Open All Museums, Archaeological Sites Free-of-Charge On World Tourism Day

On September 27, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities will open all museums and archaeological sites to visitors free-of-charge, in all governorates nationwide.

According to the decision of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Egyptian, African and foreign visitors residing in Egypt will be allowed to enter all museums and archaeological sites that are open to visits and affiliated with the Supreme Council of Antiquities for free on September 27, in celebration of World Tourism Day and the 200th anniversary of the emergence of Egyptology.

The tombs of Tutankhamun, Nefertari, Seti I, Ramses VI and the Pyramids of Giza (from the inside) are excluded from the decision.