Egypt: Govt Denies Selling of Egyptian Ports to Foreign Parties

The Cabinet Media Center has dismissed as groundless reports about selling Egyptian ports to foreign parties.

In a statement on Monday 26/9/2022, the media center said it contacted the Transport Ministry, which totally denied these reports, asserting that they are baseless and bare of truth.

The Transport Ministry stressed that ports are fully owned by the State and will remain subject to Egyptian sovereignty.

The establishment and development of projects of the Transport Ministry are carried out by the hands of consultants and national Egyptian companies, with the help of foreign expertise including developing ports and establishing stations and platforms, it added.

The Transport Ministry affirmed that the State aims to develop Egyptian ports in order to lure foreign investments and transform the country into a hub for global trade and logistics.

The center urged all media outlets to seek accuracy and objectivity before publishing news, advising them to contact bodies concerned so as to avoid sparking confusion among the public.

The center also called for reporting any rumor or misinformation on WhatsApp numbers (01155508688 -01155508851) or email (rumors@idsc.net.eg).