Egypt: Govt Denies Selling of Egyptian Ports to Foreign Parties

27 September 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet Media Center has dismissed as groundless reports about selling Egyptian ports to foreign parties.

In a statement on Monday 26/9/2022, the media center said it contacted the Transport Ministry, which totally denied these reports, asserting that they are baseless and bare of truth.

The Transport Ministry stressed that ports are fully owned by the State and will remain subject to Egyptian sovereignty.

The establishment and development of projects of the Transport Ministry are carried out by the hands of consultants and national Egyptian companies, with the help of foreign expertise including developing ports and establishing stations and platforms, it added.

The Transport Ministry affirmed that the State aims to develop Egyptian ports in order to lure foreign investments and transform the country into a hub for global trade and logistics.

The center urged all media outlets to seek accuracy and objectivity before publishing news, advising them to contact bodies concerned so as to avoid sparking confusion among the public.

The center also called for reporting any rumor or misinformation on WhatsApp numbers (01155508688 -01155508851) or email (rumors@idsc.net.eg).

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X