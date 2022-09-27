Sudan: Darfuri Refugees in Chad Face Severe Drinking Water Crisis

27 September 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Touloum — Darfuri refugees in Touloum and Kounongou refugee camps in eastern Chad have been suffering from a severe drinking water crisis for months.

Activist Adam Yousef, youth representative in Touloum camp, hosting tens of thousands of refugees from Darfur, told Radio Dabanga that the owners of the piece of land on which the only nearby water well is located stopped to pump water to the camp two and a half months ago.

The refugees had to drink from pits filled with rainwater, which caused the emergence of diarrhoea, especially among children and the elderly. Yousef also explained that the pits have now dried up because the rains have stopped, which is causing severe thirst throughout the camp.

He appealed to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Chadian government to address the water crisis.

In Kounongou camp, refugees have also been facing great difficulty in obtaining safe drinking water since May, because the worn-out water pumps near the camp have completely stopped working.

The refugees are looking for water in the nearby valley where the animals drink and graze too, causing severe diarrhoea and illness, again especially among children.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X