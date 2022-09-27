Somalia: Nine Somali Migrants Repatriated From Libya

27 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Office of the Special Envoy for Migrants and Children's Rights said it repatriated 9 young Somalis from Libya after years of hardships at the hands of human traffickers.

The youths, including a girl, made contact with the Somali embassy in Libya for their repatriation as they lost hope to reach Europe through the Mediterranean by boat.

At Aden Adde Airport, they were accorded a warm welcome by the Special Envoy for Migrants and Children's Rights in charge of the Prime Minister's office Mary Yasin Haji Yusuf.

Somalia is working to repatriate citizens who are imprisoned in countries around the world to their homeland and reunite with their families, according to the envoy.

