Somalia's Drought Envoy Arrives in Canada

27 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The presidential envoy for the drought envoy Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame landed in Ottowa, Canada on Tuesday as part of his overseas trip seeking aid.

Warsame is expected to meet with officials of the Canadian Government and the Somali community to galvanize support for the people affected by the drought in Somalia.

The former opposition leader turned MP and now serving as drought envoy is pushing for concerted efforts to prevent famine in Somalia as over 7 million are going hungry.

The envoy recently visited the US, where he met with aid agencies and members of Biden's administration to ask them for support and urgent aid to save the lives of Somali people.

