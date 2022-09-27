Somalia, Malaysia Discuss Cooperation On the Aviation

27 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Transport and Aviation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Fardowsa Osman Igal, who is in Montreal, Canada, where the meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is taking place, had a special meeting with her Malaysian counterpart, Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Two Ministers discussed how the two countries could cooperate in transport and aviation services, while the Somali Civil Aviation Authority Manager, Ahmed Moallin Hassan, was present at the meeting.

"Malaysia is one of the countries with which we want to have fruitful cooperation in the development of transport and aviation services, and we have jointly confirmed the importance of both countries in this regard," said Minister Fardowsa.

She added that the government of Malaysia is supporting Somalia with the technology and experience they are contributing to the Somali Civil Aviation Authority.

Malaysia's Minister of Transport, Dr Wee Ka Siong, confirmed that they prioritize cooperation with Somalia in the areas of Transport and Aviation.

