Kenya: Death Toll in Homa Bay-Kendu Bay Road Accident Rises to 10

27 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The death toll of Homa Bay horrific road accident that occurred on Monday has risen to ten.

This is after two people who sustained serious injuries died while undergoing treatment at the Homa Bay County referral hospital.

Eight people died on the spot Monday evening in a grisly road accident that occurred near Got Kokech trading Centre along Homa-Bay-Kendu Bay Road.

The accident occurred when a Nissan passenger matatu which was ferrying passengers from Homa Bay town towards Kisumu collided head on with a fuel tanker.

The eight people who died on the spot included a woman, a schoolboy and six men.

Eyewitnesses say the matatu was trying to overtake another one near a corner on the road when the accident occurred.

"The accident occurred as the matatu driver was trying to overtake another Nissan. The matatu had a head-on collision with the tanker killing the passengers," an eyewitness told local media.

Police had difficult time controlling members of the public who wanted to siphon fuel from the tanker.

Homa Bay County police commander Samson Kine confirmed that the driver of the tanker who survived the accident unhurt was arrested.

"He is in our custody and helping with investigations to ascertain what could have happened," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X